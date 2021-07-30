Quantcast
Jamaica

Police search for man who robbed Jamaica gas station after punching out worker

Police are looking for a man who punched out a gas station attendant before taking off with a box full of cash last month. Photo courtesy of NYPD

Police are looking for a man who punched out a gas station attendant before taking off with a box full of cash in Jamaica last month.

The suspect is seen on video surveillance entering the Sunoco gas station at 166-06 Hillside Ave. just before midnight on Friday June 25.

The man approached a 40-year-old employee and began punching him in the face repeatedly before taking a cigar box that contained approximately $1,000, police said.

The suspect then allegedly fled on foot westbound on Hillside Avenue.

The suspect is described as a man wearing a black durag, a black shirt, black sweatpants, white socks, black slippers and a red fanny pack around his torso, according to police.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the suspects is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls and messages are kept confidential.

