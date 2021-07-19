Police search for woman in connection with possible hate crime in Long Island City

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

The NYPD’s Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating an anti-Asian incident that occurred in Long Island City in May.

It was around noon on May 22 when a video surveillance camera captured images of a 55-year-old woman while she was walking her dog in front of 24-16 Queens Plaza South, when she was approached by an unidentified woman who splashed her with water from a bottle she was carrying.

The assailant then allegedly made an anti-Asian statement, according to police. The suspect fled in an unknown direction and the victim was not injured, police said.

The NYPD released the surveillance video on Sunday.

The suspect is described as a woman in her early 20s, average build and short, black hair. She was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, sunglasses, a blue shirt, gray pants and gray sneakers.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the suspects is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.