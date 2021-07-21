Police searching for gunmen, getaway driver in Jamaica shooting

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Police from the 103rd Precinct in Jamaica are looking for three men in connection with a robbery and shooting incident just south of the Arya Spiritual Center early in the morning of Wednesday, July 21.

Authorities say that two men approached a group of people in the vicinity of 89-15 144th St. around 2 a.m., when one of them opened fire with a handgun, striking three victims. Another man drove the assailants away in a white SUV, police said.

A 25-year-old man was shot in the chest, a 33-year-old man was struck in the arm while a 26-year-old was hit in the foot, according to investigators.

EMS responded to the scene and transported the 25-year-old and the 30-year-old to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center. The 26-year-old victim was taken to Booth Memorial Hospital.

All three shooting victims were in stable condition, according to the NYPD.

One of the gunmen wore a dark T-shirt and jeans with a red baseball cap, while the second man wore a white hooded sweatshirt, dark sweatpants and white sneakers, police said.

Surveillance video shows the gunman in the white hoodie opening fire as the white SUV cruises alongside him before the three fled the scene.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the suspects is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.