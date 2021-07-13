Two-alarm fire rips through Richmond Hill storefront

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

More than 100 FDNY personnel extinguished an early morning blaze that broke out Tuesday, July 13, on Jamaica Avenue in a Richmond Hill storefront.

The fire broke out just after 1 a.m. at Maria’s Nail and Beauty Supply at 102-19 Jamaica Ave. beneath the J/Z subway line, according to the FDNY.

The blaze was classified as a two-alarm fire, bringing 25 units and more than 100 firefighters and EMS personnel. It was a tight squeeze for Richmond Hill’s Ladder 143 and Ladder 127 from Hillside Avenue. The fire was placed under control just after 2 a.m. and four firefighters suffered minor injuries. They were removed to area hospitals for treatment, according to the FDNY.

Several families from second-floor apartments were displaced by the fire. This stretch of Jamaica Avenue in Richmond Hill is no stranger to devastating fires. Just five months ago, a five-alarm fire broke out at the Dollar Store at 109-25 Jamaica Ave. and destroyed six buildings.

Prior to that, dozens of people were displaced during a six-alarm inferno in December at 109-25 Jamaica Ave. just two blocks away.