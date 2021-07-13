Two-alarm fire rips through Richmond Hill storefront

More than 100 FDNY personnel extinguished an early morning blaze that broke out Tuesday, July 13, on Jamaica Avenue in a Richmond Hill storefront.
The fire broke out just after 1 a.m. at Maria’s Nail and Beauty Supply at 102-19 Jamaica Ave. beneath the J/Z subway line, according to the FDNY.
The blaze was classified as a two-alarm fire, bringing 25 units and more than 100 firefighters and EMS personnel. It was a tight squeeze for Richmond Hill’s Ladder 143 and Ladder 127 from Hillside Avenue. The fire was placed under control just after 2 a.m. and four firefighters suffered minor injuries. They were removed to area hospitals for treatment, according to the FDNY.
Several families from second-floor apartments were displaced by the fire. This stretch of Jamaica Avenue in Richmond Hill is no stranger to devastating fires. Just five months ago, a five-alarm fire broke out at the Dollar Store at 109-25 Jamaica Ave. and destroyed six buildings.
Prior to that, dozens of people were displaced during a six-alarm inferno in December at 109-25 Jamaica Ave. just two blocks away.