Police looking for a creep who allegedly masturbated in front of a child and mother in Jackson Heights

Police from the 110th Precinct are looking for a man in connection to an “endangering the welfare of a child” incident in Jackson Heights last month.

On Saturday, July 31, around 2 p.m. inside a Walgreens at 91-08 Roosevelt Avenue, the man followed a 13-year-old girl throughout the store.

When the girl met up with her 49-year-old mother inside the store, the man stopped behind them and allegedly put his hands down his shorts and masturbated while staring at them, police said.

The mother yelled at the man and he flew the Walgreens in an unknown direction.

Police described him as a man in his 20s, around 5’6” and 200 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black mask over his face, a black shirt, black shorts and black sneakers.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the suspects is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are kept confidential.