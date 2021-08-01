Victoria’s Secrets: What a week!

Several weeks ago I received a call from a London documentary maker. She knew we owned Dan’s Papers and asked me if I could help her in her efforts to create a feature to be shown on British TV about the Hamptons as a playground of the rich and famous.
Well, the film crew arrived last week and with the help of my friend Ann Thomas, they navigated the week here on the South Fork.
Thomas, a horsewoman, showed them the polo fields and had them interview many of the team members. This is a world I don’t know yet!
But the next day we all went by boat to Sunset Beach, a restaurant and hotel set on Sunset Cove on Shelter Island.
There are no boat slips to come into so a dinghy brought us to shore. Getting in and out it was not my most graceful moment, but I didn’t fall into the water so it was a successful arrival.
Sitting outside on the restaurant’s rooftop I felt like I was in Saint-Tropez, seeing the beach and watching the yachts parked in the waters from my seat.
The charming French manager Adrian added to the atmosphere as the film crew recorded us eating our lunch overlooking the beach that. It offers chairs, umbrellas, and concessions, with a masseuse, and paddle boat and kayak rental.
It’s a place I want to return to.
The next day the film crew came to my house for a one-on-one interview, since now that I own Dan’s Papers I’m the Hamptons “expert.” What fun! To end the film crew’s week, my friend Ann and David Hornung had arranged a cocktail party to “stage” a “typical” Hamptons gathering.
The host graciously gathered a group of two dozen people to his magnificent home and we gathered around his pool. We noshed on caviar and champagne, selections of fruit and cheeses.
The guests included Dan’s Papers very own Flo Anthony, our “South of the Highway” gossip columnist. I made some new friends including fashion designer Vera Wang, Jamal Corrie, who performed on The Voice, and the applause like crazy and asked him repeatedly for one more song.
PowerList Event
The PowerList of the East End movers and shakers rocked the red carpet for our first Dan’s Papers PowerList event at The Muses in Southampton.
My special event team led by Demetra Mattone and Toni Cimino created a night to remember.
As the honorees walked the red carpet to receive a “Vicki” statuette, their personalities shone through. What a fun night, which also raised money for The Ellen Hermanson Foundation, supporting breast cancer research.
The Muses in Southampton rocked that night. What’s better than doing good and feeling good?
Yiddish Theater Fundraiser
To finish off the week, I was invited by Carol Levin to her home for a fundraiser for The National Yiddish Theatre.
To top off the afternoon, we heard the magnificent voice of Steven Skybell, the artist who performed as Tevye in the National Yiddish Theatre’s production of Fiddler on the Roof.
What a week!