Police search for gunman who fired shot in front of Queens Criminal Court

Queens Borough President Donovan Richards took to social media last week to warn that his office had received reports of shots fired near Borough Hall in Kew Gardens.

“As of this time, Queens Borough Hall was not a target,” Richards posted on Twitter. “Thankfully, no one was seriously hurt.”

Police from the 102nd Precinct in Richmond Hill launched an investigation and are currently looking for a man in connection to the “reckless endangerment” that occurred just after noon on Wednesday, Oct. 13.

Investigators say the suspect displayed a firearm and fired off at least one shot in front of the Queens Criminal Court, located at 120-55 Queens Blvd., alongside Borough Hall.

No victims were located in regard to the incident, police said.

The NYPD has released a surveillance image of the suspect who was wearing a blue tracksuit with white stripes down the sleeves and white sneakers. He was wearing white sneakers.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the suspects is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.