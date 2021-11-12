Cops looking for two men who mugged a man in Corona

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Police from the 110th Precinct in Elmhurst are looking for a cyclist and his partner in connection to a mugging incident in Corona last week.

A 35-year-old man was walking in the vicinity of Junction Boulevard and 41st Avenue just before 6 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 4 when the two suspects approached him from behind and forcibly grabbed him, police said.

The muggers removed the victim’s Samsung cellphone and his wallet which contained one debit card and other items. The assailants fled westbound on 41st Avenue.

The victim wasn’t injured and police believe he was targeted after he was seen leaving a check-cashing business shortly before he was jumped by the suspects.

The NYPD released surveillance images of the two suspects. The cyclist was wearing an orange hooded sweatshirt, gray sweatpants and white sneakers while the second man was last seen wearing a gray jacket, dark-colored pants and light-colored sneakers.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the suspects is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.