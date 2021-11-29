Cops seek thief behind string of western Queens bank robberies

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Police at several precincts across western Queens are on the lookout for a suspect who has allegedly robbed a number of banks in recent weeks.

The one-man crime spree began on Friday, Nov. 17, when he entered an Alma Bank branch located at 28-20 Ditmars Blvd. in Astoria and passed a note to a teller demanding cash, according to authorities. The teller complied and the suspect took off on foot with $337. There were no injuries, police said.

The same individual struck again just before 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 20, when he entered a Queens County Savings Bank at 51-13 108th St. in Corona and again passed a note demanding cash to a teller. The teller complied and the perp fled the location with nearly $800 in cash, police said.

The suspect struck again twice on Friday, Nov 26, when he entered a Santander Bank located at 83-20 Roosevelt Ave. in Elmhurst just after 10:30 a.m. and passed a note to the teller demanding cash. The teller handed over $2,121 and the suspect took off in a 2020 Toyota Corolla with “possibly temporary license plates,” police said.

Later that same day, the suspect entered a Citibank branch at 78-09 Metropolitan Ave. in Middle Village just before 4:30 p.m. and passed a note demanding cash. This time, the teller refused to comply and the suspect fled on foot empty-handed.

The NYPD released a series of images of the suspect who is described as a light-skinned man who is approximately 6 feet, 1 inch and around 150 pounds with blue eyes, wearing dark-rimmed eyeglasses and on one occasion, was seen wearing a Jets jacket.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS.