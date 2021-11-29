Cops seek thief behind string of western Queens bank robberies

Police at several precincts across western Queens are on the lookout for a suspect who has allegedly robbed a number of banks in recent weeks.
The one-man crime spree began on Friday, Nov. 17, when he entered an Alma Bank branch located at 28-20 Ditmars Blvd. in Astoria and passed a note to a teller demanding cash, according to authorities. The teller complied and the suspect took off on foot with $337. There were no injuries, police said.
The same individual struck again just before 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 20, when he entered a Queens County Savings Bank at 51-13 108th St. in Corona and again passed a note demanding cash to a teller. The teller complied and the perp fled the location with nearly $800 in cash, police said.
The suspect struck again twice on Friday, Nov 26, when he entered a Santander Bank located at 83-20 Roosevelt Ave. in Elmhurst just after 10:30 a.m. and passed a note to the teller demanding cash. The teller handed over $2,121 and the suspect took off in a 2020 Toyota Corolla with “possibly temporary license plates,” police said.
Later that same day, the suspect entered a Citibank branch at 78-09 Metropolitan Ave. in Middle Village just before 4:30 p.m. and passed a note demanding cash. This time, the teller refused to comply and the suspect fled on foot empty-handed.
The NYPD released a series of images of the suspect who is described as a light-skinned man who is approximately 6 feet, 1 inch and around 150 pounds with blue eyes, wearing dark-rimmed eyeglasses and on one occasion, was seen wearing a Jets jacket.
Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS.