Man robs subway rider near Jamaica Estates

Police from the 107th Precinct in Fresh Meadows are looking for a man who robbed a straphanger at a Jamaica Estates subway station Tuesday afternoon, Nov. 2.

Authorities say that just before 2:30 p.m. on the mezzanine of the 179th Street F line subway station, the suspect approached a 41-year-old woman as she was attempting to add money to her MetroCard. The man snatched $10 and the MetroCard out of the woman’s hand and fled the station on foot, police said, adding that no injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

The suspect, described as a light-skinned man, is approximately 40 to 50 years old, stands around 6 feet tall and weighs approximately 200 pounds.

The NYPD released a surveillance image of the suspect who was seen wearing a camouflage hooded sweatshirt with a gray vest over it, blue jeans and black sneakers.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the suspects is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.