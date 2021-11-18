NYPD searching for gunman who opened fire in Astoria

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Police from the 114th Precinct in Astoria are on the lookout for a gunman who fired several shots into the air last week.

Police say that at just before 6 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 12, in front of Wicho Corps Auto Repair, located at 20-02 29th St. across from the Con Edison-Astoria Yard, the suspect pulled out a handgun and fired off several rounds before fleeing in a black BMW 6 series.

There were no reported injuries as a result of the shooting incident.

The gunman was caught on a surveillance camera as he left a residential building at 20-14 29th St., and another camera captured images of him five minutes later as he opened fire.

Police describe the shooter as an adult man with a medium complexion. He was last seen wearing a dark-colored hoodie with tan boots and a blue and white New York Yankees baseball cap.

No arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the suspects is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.