Quantcast
Astoria

NYPD searching for gunman who opened fire in Astoria

By
0
comments
Posted on
Police are looking for a man who allegedly opened fire with a handgun before fleeing in a luxury BMW last week. (Photo courtesy of NYPD)

Police from the 114th Precinct in Astoria are on the lookout for a gunman who fired several shots into the air last week.

Police say that at just before 6 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 12, in front of Wicho Corps Auto Repair, located at 20-02 29th St. across from the Con Edison-Astoria Yard, the suspect pulled out a handgun and fired off several rounds before fleeing in a black BMW 6 series.

Photo courtesy of NYPD

There were no reported injuries as a result of the shooting incident.

The gunman was caught on a surveillance camera as he left a residential building at 20-14 29th St., and another camera captured images of him five minutes later as he opened fire.

Police describe the shooter as an adult man with a medium complexion. He was last seen wearing a dark-colored hoodie with tan boots and a blue and white New York Yankees baseball cap.

No arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the suspects is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

About the Author

Featured Jobs

Add your job

View all jobs…

Latest News

Dining & Nightlife

Entertainment

Police & Fire

Related Articles

More from Around New York