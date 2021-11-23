QNS Home Pros: Home projects worth tackling during the winter

Winter is not the best time for outdoor work — who wants to install a deck in the bitter cold? But there’s plenty to do indoors when you’re stuck inside.

Get those juices flowing and get to work on these renovations during the winter — or hire a Home Pro to do it for you.

Replace the countertops

Your kitchen’s appearance lives and dies with countertops. The job doesn’t require a lot of trips back and forth outside so it’s an ideal cold-weather upgrade.

Swap out old light fixtures

Install bright and cheery lights in the kitchen or living area that will improve illumination — and your spirits.

New coat of paint

Winter is the best time to change your wall colors.

Carpet reboot

During the holiday season, rugs take a beating from all the family activity. That’s why winter is prime for replacing threadbare, ripped, or bulging carpeting.

