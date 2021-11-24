Queens lawmaker distributes Thanksgiving turkeys to hundreds of families

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

State Assemblyman Daniel Rosenthal joined volunteers and community members on Tuesday, Nov. 23, to help distribute over 100 turkeys to residents in the Pomonok Housing NYCHA development and the Young Israel of Queens Valley ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

“As we enter another holiday season amidst this pandemic, it remains important to ensure that no family is left without adequate food or resources,” Rosenthal said. “As we’ve seen over the past two years, tremendous things happen when we stand united in helping others.”

The first distribution took place at the Pomonok Houses, where Rosenthal donated funds to secure turkeys for families at the NYCHA development. The Pomonok Residents Association partnered with several local organizations to purchase, organize and distribute food to hundreds of families.

The annual event was led by volunteers and remains an important part of the Pomonok community holiday celebrations.

Rosenthal also joined over 80 seniors at the Young Israel of Queens Valley in Kew Gardens Hills for a kosher turkey distribution. The event was made possible through a generous donation by the Met Council on Jewish Poverty.

Rosenthal, who is the chair of the New York State Assembly Task Force on Food, Farm and Nutrition Policy, has organized a series of events to address food insecurity across the state. By partnering with various agencies, organizations and individuals, Rosenthal has helped bolster meal distribution and food pantries throughout his district.

“I am grateful for the Met Council, the Pomonok Residents Association and the hundreds of volunteers across our city that made these events possible. Through their generosity of spirit, hundreds of families will have a warmer Thanksgiving season,” Rosenthal said.