Renderings unveiled for proposed $25 million Douglaston-Little Neck library

New renderings for the proposed Douglaston-Little Neck Library to be built over three years were unveiled by the Queens Public Library (QPL) and City Councilman Paul Vallone.

The new library is projected to cost around $25 million and will feature more than 12,000 square feet of space over three levels. The building is set to have a children’s open air garden and will include features compliant with the Americans with Disability Act.

The new building is meant to replace the current structure, which was built in 1963. The project will begin in late 2023 and end around mid-2026.

“Douglaston deserves a state of the art library for their community that reflects current technological and information access needs, and with this investment of over $25 million the Queens Public Library has committed to creating a contemporary space for our residents,” Vallone said.

Vallone, Mayor Bill de Blasio, Queens Borough President Donovan Richards and Assemblyman Edward Braunstein have allocated the funds for the new library.

“The Douglaston-Little Neck Library provides a wealth of vital services and programming to the local community, and Northeast Queens families will benefit from this new modernized facility for generations to come,” Braunstein said. “I look forward to the building’s eventual grand opening and I want to thank Council Member Vallone and Queens Borough President Donovan Richards for prioritizing this important investment in our community.”

This project will advance QPL’s mission to transform lives by cultivating personal and intellectual growth and by building strong, informed communities.

“We look forward to our continued work to build a brand new, modernized library that will meet the public’s learning and information needs. The community deserves no less,” Queens Public Library President and CEO Dennis M. Walcott said. “Since he has been in office, Council Member Paul Vallone has demonstrated time and again his strong support for our libraries in his district and we are grateful to him, Mayor Bill de Blasio, Borough President Donovan Richards and his office, and Assemblymember Edward Braunstein for investing in this project.