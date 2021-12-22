Man found stabbed to death on Hollis street: NYPD

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

A 25-year-old man was stabbed to death on a dead-end street in Hollis on the evening of Tuesday, Dec. 21, according to authorities

Police from the 103rd Precinct in Jamaica responded to a 911 call regarding an unconscious man around 9:30 p.m. at the intersection of 197th Street and Carpenter Avenue. Upon their arrival, officers discovered the victim with multiple stab wounds to his torso, according to the NYPD.

EMS responded to the scene in the residential area and removed the victim to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead, police said.

The identity of the deceased is being withheld pending family notification.

There are no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.