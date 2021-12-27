Queens College sees growth in winter session enrollment

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Queens College’s winter session is soaring with more than 2,500 registrants, as the college has already seen a 57% gain in winter enrollment over the same period last year.

Students have until Jan. 2, 2022 to register for the session, which will be held from Jan. 3 to Jan. 24.

“Today’s students are looking for flexible scheduling options,” Queens College President Frank Wu said. “Queens College’s winter session enables students to advance toward their degrees while still enjoying a holiday break. Most of these classes are presented remotely, for greater convenience. We want education to be accessible, and we can see how meeting student needs is good for everyone.”

Students may earn a total of four credits during the winter session. Over 85 undergraduate and graduate courses are offered in anthropology, the arts, computer science, foreign languages, music, nutrition, philosophy, political science, psychology, sociology, and much more.

Some courses satisfy the Pathways general education requirements. Visiting students from other CUNY campuses are welcome to register at Queens College, but they must file an ePermit first.

