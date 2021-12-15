Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Commonpoint Queens recently received donations of over 300 cases of diapers and wipes to help families in need throughout the borough.

The donations came from Allied Foundation’s Every Bottom Covered in Queens program, which aims to provide low-income families access to diapers, and will be delivered, sorted and distributed by members of the Queensboro FC soccer team.

According to a 2013 study on Diaper Need and Its Impact on Child Health from the American Academy of Pediatrics, “an inadequate supply of diapers increasing parenting stress is a predictor of maternal depression and is linked to negative impacts on child health.”

Such negative impacts include infection, rash and poor health outcomes for babies and children, which stem from a lack of access to clean, dry and affordable diapers.

“Our partners at the Allied Foundation provide our clients with the diapers and wipes our community desperately needs. Currently the government does not recognize diapers as a basic need and no program — not SNAP, WIC or Medicaid — allocates dollars specifically for their purchase. A family could spend upwards of 14% of their income on diapers! This represents critical funds for a struggling family. We are very grateful to the individuals and foundations like the Allied Foundation for their generosity in helping our most vulnerable,” said Commonpoint Queens CEO Danielle Ellman.

Members of Queensboro FC will help to unload and sort the truckload of diapers and distribute them to Commonpoint’s Forest Hills Food Pantry, Martin Van Buren High School in Middle Village, the Little Neck Food Pantry and the Jack and Shirley Silver Employment Hub in Elmhurst.

“Having members of our own homegrown pro soccer team on hand to help their neighbors is incredibly moving. I can’t forget, a huge thank you to Men on the Move for their donation of a truck!” Ellman said.

Visit commonpointqueens.org to learn more about the agency and its programs. Those who need diapers and wipes can visit one of four locations for pick up.

Forest Hills Food Pantry, 108-13 67th Rd.

Monday: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 3 to 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Wednesday: and 3 to 6:30 p.m.

Thursday: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Friday: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Sunday: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Little Neck Food Pantry, 58-25 Little Neck Pkwy.

Monday to Friday: 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Jack and Shirley Silver Employment Hub, 77-17 Queens Blvd.

Monday to Friday: Walk-in hours 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Martin Van Buren High School, 230-17 Hillside Ave.

Tuesday to Thursday: 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.