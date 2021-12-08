Parolee allegedly guns down mother’s boyfriend in St. Albans following argument: Police

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

A St. Albans man was gunned down in his home Monday evening. Police have cuffed his girlfriend’s son and charged him in the killing.

Calvin Cross, 25, was out on parole and staying in the home on 111th Avenue near 176th Street in St. Albans until he engaged in a recent shouting match with his mother and got kicked out of the apartment, according to law enforcement sources.

Cross allegedly returned to the residence Monday, Dec. 6 evening, went to his old room where he grabbed a handgun and emerged ordering a group of men in the living room to get down. He then allegedly opened fire, shooting 40-year-old Alfonso Dennis in the head and chest and a 25-year-old man was struck in the leg and shoulder, police said. Cross fled the scene in an unknown direction.

EMS arrived at the crime scene and transported both victims to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center where Dennis was pronounced dead. The second man survived and was listed in stable condition, according to the NYPD.

Detectives from the 113th Precinct in Jamaica took Cross into custody Tuesday, Dec. 7 afternoon and charged him with murder, attempted murder and weapons possession charges. Cross is awaiting arraignment, police said.