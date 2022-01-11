Community Board 5 hosts virtual monthly meeting this week

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

The Queens Community Board 5 will hold its monthly virtual meeting Wednesday, Jan. 12, at 7:30 p.m. to discuss education and youth services in the area.

The board, which represents Ridgewood, Maspeth, Middle Village and Glendale, plans to hear monthly reports from multiple committees and to review current applications to sell alcoholic beverages locally. They will also discuss building demolition notices in the district.

Around 8:45 p.m., nominations to fill the vacant-at-large position on the executive committee will take place.

Members of the public can view the meeting via YouTube. There will also be a link posted on the CB5Q Homepage.

Anyone wishing to address the board during the public forum can submit a typed statement by email to qn05@cb.nyc.gov no later than 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 12, so it can be read at the meeting.