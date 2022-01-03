Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Incumbent Donovan Richards was sworn in as the borough president during a small, private ceremony on the steps outside of Queens Borough Hall on Friday, Dec. 31.

Richards beat his Republican challenger, Thomas Zmich, securing over 65% of votes. Following a special election, Richards became the borough president last year after his predecessor Melinda Katz became the district attorney. Richards was formerly the councilman representing the 27th District in southeast Queens.

He will now serve a full four-year term.

The borough president’s wife, Tameeka, and son, Donovan III, joined the swearing-in ceremony last week as New York City Clerk Michael McSweeney administered the City Charter-mandated oath of office. Newly elected Queens Deputy Borough President Ebony Young was also in attendance.

“It is a great honor to have the opportunity to continue serving the 2.4 million residents of the borough of Queens,” Richards said. “I know a great deal of trust and faith has been placed in me to lead our borough as it seeks to emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic and enjoy a brighter future. With the help and support of the people of Queens, we will make sure a brighter future is ahead.”

Young said she is excited to serve alongside Richards and gave a “heartfelt congratulations” to the borough president.

“It is a great privilege to serve Queens as its deputy borough president, and I look forward to working with Borough President Richards as he begins his first full term in office,” Young said. “I know that, under the borough president’s skillful and steadfast leadership, we will succeed in implementing his vision of a Queens that works for everyone.”

The public inauguration ceremony was scheduled for Jan. 16, 2022. However, it has been postponed due to the surge in COVID-19 cases. The new date has not been determined.