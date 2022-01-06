Former Queens councilman heading back to City Hall as senior adviser in Mayor Adams’ administration

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Former southern Queens Councilman Eric Ulrich was appointed as a senior adviser to Mayor Eric Adams on Wednesday, Jan. 5, and will be part of a team that will oversee operations at City Hall and advance the mayor’s strategic policies and priorities.

Ulrich served as a Republican member of the City Council for 12 years during which time he was instrumental in passing legislation that established the New York City Department of Veterans Services. Following Superstorm Sandy, he organized relief efforts that helped displaced residents rebuild and recover.

“I am truly grateful to serve in the Adams Administration,” Ulrich wrote on Twitter. “I look forward to helping him implement his vision for a better New York.”

Ulrich represented District 32, which encompasses the neighborhoods of Rockaway Park, Belle Harbor, Breezy Point, Broad Channel, Howard Beach, Ozone Park, South Ozone Park, Richmond Hill and Woodhaven, until he was term-limited out in 2021. He was replaced on the City Council by Joann Ariola.

Ulrich is the product of New York City public and parochial schools and is the first member of his family to earn a college degree having earned a B.A. from St. Francis College and his M.B.A. at Baruch College School of Public Affairs.

Former Queens Assistant District Attorney Andrea Shapiro Davis was also appointed to the team as senior adviser for talent and appointments. She had been serving as CUNY’s interim vice chancellor for university advancement since August 2019. Shapiro Davis is a proud graduate of Queens College and Hofstra University School of Law.

St. John’s University graduate Frank Carone joins the administration as chief of staff after serving as the Kings County Democratic Committee.

“We are at a pivotal moment in our city’s history, and we need strong leadership to bring New York back better than ever,” Carone said. “Mayor Adams has already proved himself in the early days of his administration to be exactly that kind of leader. I am honored to join his team and serve the city that I love. As chief of staff, I will be focused on ensuring City Hall runs smoothly, keeping our city agencies aligned, and delivering on the mayor’s vision for the city.”

Adams has faith in the group of senior advisers he has assembled.

“This team has the experience, knowledge and skill to take our government, and our city, to new heights,” Adams said. “Our motto is ‘get stuff done,’ and we are already off to a flying start. Together, we will work day in and day out to make New York City safer, more equitable and more prosperous for all.”