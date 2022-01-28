Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

A Jamaica man was arrested Thursday and charged with multiple crimes in the shootings of three men last month.

Police charged 24-year-old Jasiah Bruce of 130th Avenue with three counts of attempted murder, assault, criminal possession of a weapon, drug possession charges and other crimes for the incident that occurred around 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 18, according to the NYPD.

The three men were reported sitting inside a white Jeep Cherokee that was parked in front of a Walgreens at 165-02 Baisley Blvd. when two men approached the vehicle. One of the men pulled out a firearm and fired into the vehicle multiple times, police said.

A 29-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the head, a 31-year-old victim suffered a gunshot wound to the back and a 29-year-old man was shot in his back, according to the NYPD. The two men fled the crime scene in a red 2012 Ford Focus that was last seen traveling towards Guy R. Brewer Boulevard.

All three victims were transported by EMS to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center in stable condition, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing.