Queensborough Community College to host second annual webinar for International Holocaust Remembrance Day

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Later this month, Queensborough Community College in Bayside is hosting its second annual webinar to commemorate International Holocaust Remembrance Day.

The Harriet and Kenneth Kupferberg Holocaust Center organized an online event entitled “From Awareness to Action: Confronting Antisemitism at Home and Abroad,” on Thursday, Jan. 27 from 6 to 7 p.m.

The webinar, co-sponsored by nine other Holocaust and educational groups, will feature a presentation by Dr. Robert Williams, the deputy director for international affairs at the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum. Following the presentation will be a discussion with Laura B. Cohen, Ph.D., executive director of The Harriet and Kenneth Kupferberg Holocaust Center, about how conspiracy theories and tropes fuel antisemitism and how and why Holocaust education is important to combat it.

Dr. Cohen earned a doctorate from Rutgers University’s Division of Global Affairs, researching the intersection of transitional justice and contested narratives at the Srebrenica Genocide Memorial in Bosnia and Herzegovina. She also completed extensive fieldwork in the Balkans and atrocity site memorials in Germany, Poland, Cambodia and Rwanda. Additionally, Cohen has given lectures about memorialization, transitional justice and genocide education.

Last year, QCC held its inaugural webinar for International Holocaust Remembrance Day and the 76th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz-Birkenau extermination and concentration camp in Poland.

For the past 39 years, the Harriet and Kenneth Kupferberg Holocaust Center has been one of the first East Coast-based research archives devoted to studying and teaching about the Holocaust.

“Our mission is to use the lessons of the Holocaust to educate current and future generations about the ramifications of unbridled prejudice, racism and stereotyping. In doing so, we teach and empower citizens to become agents of positive social change in their lives and in their communities,” reads a statement on the center’s website.

To register for the webinar, click here.