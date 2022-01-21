Quantcast
South Ozone Park man arrested and charged after striking 11-year-old boy crossing Lefferts Boulevard

The NYPD arrested and charged a South Ozone Park man who struck an 11-year-old boy Thursday afternoon. (Photo by Lloyd Mitchell)

A South Ozone Park motorist was taken into custody Friday, Jan. 21 after he allegedly struck an 11-year-old boy Thursday afternoon and tried to leave the scene, according to the NYPD.

Nasser Essa, 68, of 149th Avenue was arrested and charged with leaving the scene with serious injury and aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, police said.

Essa was traveling eastbound on Rockaway Boulevard when he struck the boy who was crossing northbound on Lefferts Boulevard. EMS responded and transported the boy to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center where he remains in critical condition, police said.

The investigation by the NYPD Highway District’s Collision Investigation Squad is ongoing.

