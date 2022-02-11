A deadly night in Queens: Man fatally shot in brother’s East Elmhurst residence; shooting victim found dead at Astoria Houses

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

It was a deadly night in Queens, with one man shot to death in East Elmhurst Thursday night and another victim found dead in Astoria Houses early of Friday morning, according to authorities.

A man was fatally shot in his brother’s East Elmhurst residence Thursday night, Feb. 10, after allegedly inviting people over to smoke weed, only to have one of the guests open fire, law enforcement sources told QNS.

Officers from the 115th Precinct responded to a 911 call regarding the shooting inside a 74th Street residence just after 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 10. Upon their arrival, the officers found an 18-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his torso.

The man was transported to NYC Health and Hospitals/Elmhurst by private means, where he was subsequently pronounced deceased.

A police spokesperson said the victim, whose identity is being withheld pending family notification, invited a group of people over to his brother’s residence to smoke marijuana. While inside, one of the male guests shot the 18-year-old. The spokesperson said robbery was a possible motive in the shooting, but could not elaborate further.

Hours later, at about 1:15 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 11, a man was fatally shot inside Astoria Houses, according to authorities.

Officers from the 114th Precinct responded to a 911 call regarding a shooting inside Astoria Houses, located at 2-10 27th Ave. Upon their arrival, officers found a 34-year-old man lying in a third floor hallway with a gunshot wound to his chest.

EMS arrived at the scene and transported the victim to NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

A police spokesperson said the victim, whose identity is being withheld pending proper family notification, was not an Astoria Houses resident. There is no suspect or motive behind the shooting at this time, according to a police spokesperson.

There are no arrests and the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the suspects is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.