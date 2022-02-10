QNS Weekender: 14 things to do in Queens

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

It’s going to be an unseasonably warm weekend, for the most part, so get out there and enjoy some quality time in Queens.

On Friday, spread some love at Alley Pond Environmental Center during the annual Kissing Booth fundraiser. On Saturday, Flushing Town Hall is putting on a tribute to the legendary Jimi Hendrix in honor of Black History Month. On Sunday, get some laughs at QED Astoria at the Purple Park comedy show.

For information about these events and more, here are some things to do in Queens from Feb.11 to 13.

GET TESTED AND VACCINATED

Before doing anything in person, make sure to get tested for COVID-19 and get vaccinated and boosted! Also, don’t forget to wear your mask indoors and socially distance wherever possible.

To slow the spread of COVID-19, the New York City Department of Health suggests getting tested often. Here is where you can find several places in Queens to get tested this weekend:

Enter your address and find a testing site near you at www1.nyc.gov/site/coronavirus/get-tested/covid-19-testing.page .

NYC Health + Hospitals offers several testing sites in Queens .

The United States Postal Service is also offering four free at-home test kits per address. Visit special.usps.com/testkits to learn how to order your test kits.

Visit vaccinefinder.nyc.gov to find a Queens vaccination site near you.

FRIDAY, FEB. 11

Cardio Sculpt (Torsney Playground): If everyday movement is a challenge, this cardio class may be for you! This low-impact cardio sculpt class consists of functional exercises that will help to loosen you up and make daily activities easier. Registration is required. Torsney Playground. nycparks.org. Free. 9 to 10 a.m., Feb.11.

Kissing Booth Fundraiser (Alley Pond Park): Spread the love this Valentine’s Day at Alley Pond Park. Choose an APEC ambassador to blow a kiss to and receive a polaroid to keep. All who sign up will get a chocolate kiss and be entered into a raffle for a sweet Valentine’s Day prize. Registration is required. Alley Pond Park; 224-65 76th Ave., Oakland Gardens. alleypond.org. $5 per participant. Times vary, Feb. 11 to 14.

21st Annual Winter Art Show (Bayside Historical Society): Check out some awesome art by local creators at BHS’s annual winter art show. From now until the end of the month, see paintings, sculptures, drawings and more from some of the best Queens artists. Virtual. baysidehistorical.org. Free. All day. Feb. 11 to 28.

SATURDAY, FEB. 12

Zumba (Al Oerter Recreation Center): Get your heart pumping first thing in the morning with an energizing Zumba class, which combines fun dance moves with fast-paced music. This dance fitness class was founded in 2001 by Colombian dancer and choreographer Alberto “Beto” Pérez. Registration is required. Gymnasium (Court) in Al Oerter Recreation Center; 131-40 Fowler Ave. nycparks.org. Free. 9 to 10 a.m., Feb. 12.

It’s My Park (Forest Park): Volunteer with the Kew Kids Forest School, who will help to clean up and beautify Forest Park. Wallenburg Square in Forest Park. nycparks.org. Free. 9:30 to 11 a.m., Feb. 12.

Discovery Hike: Animal Adaptations (Fort Totten Park): During this educational wildlife adventure, learn about animals like birds, squirrels, chipmunks and more survive the cold and snow in the winter. Fort Totten Visitor Center in Fort Totten Park. nycparks.org. Free. 10 to 11 a.m., Feb. 12.

Forest Restoration (Alley Pond Park): Volunteer with the Stewardship Team, who will work to protect the forested areas in the park. Learn to identify and safely remove harmful plants to restore the forest and create a healthier ecosystem. Volunteers should come dressed in sturdy boots or shoes, long pants and clothes that can get dirty. Those under 18 should be accompanied by an adult. Registration is required. Adventure Course Parking Lot in Alley Pond Park. nycparks.org. Free. 10 to 11 a.m., Feb. 12.

Black History Trilogy #1: Third Stone from the Sun – A Tribute to Jimi Hendrix (Flushing Town Hall): This tribute to the legendary electric guitarist features Jimy Bleu, the longest-running — and widely regarded as the most authentic — Jimi Hendrix tribute artist since 1968. Joining Jimy Bleu is Moby Medina on bass guitar and Ted Edwards on drums. Flushing Town Hall; 137-35 Northern Blvd., Flushing. flushingtownhall.org. In-person tickets are $15 for nonmembers and $12 for members. 7 p.m., Feb. 12.

SUNDAY, FEB. 13

Black History Month Hike (Flushing Freedom Mile): In celebration of Black History Month, the Urban Park Rangers will lead a walk of the Flushing Freedom Mile while teaching about several historic Queens landmarks including the John Bowne House, the Lewis Latimer House, the Friends Meeting House and their connection to freedom via the Underground Railroad. You will also learn about activists who were instrumental in paving the way to freedom and universal human liberties. Northern Boulevard and Linden Place in Daniel Carter Beard Mall. nycparks.org. Free. 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Feb. 13.

Walking Group (Flushing Meadows Corona Park): The program starts with a warm-up led by a Shape Up NYC instructor, followed by a walking workout that is good for walkers of all levels and paces. The workout ends with a cool down and stretch. The workout is subject to inclement weather and will not meet when temperatures fall below 40 degrees. Flushing Meadows Corona Park. nycparks.org. Free. 12 to 1 p.m., Feb. 13.

Common Ground: Mini-Global Mashup #6 – Korea Meets Armenia (Flushing Town Hall): This edition of Mini-Global Mashup features Sita Chay, a violinist, composer and producer who is the only Korean artist to win a Latin Grammy and Ara Dinkjian, an Armenian born in America who plays piano, guitar, dumbeg and clarinet and specializes in the oud. Flushing Town Hall; 137-35 Northern Blvd., Flushing. flushingtownhall.org. In-person tickets are $15 for nonmembers and $12 for members. 1 p.m., Feb. 12.

Barricades Workshop (Queens Museum): This workshop is centered on a sculpture series by Julian Louis Phillips called Barricades. The works simulate the appearance of concrete police barricades seen throughout Flushing Meadows Corona Park. Queens Museum; New York City Building, Flushing Meadows Corona Park. queensmuseum.org. Free with timed tickets. 2:30 to 3:15 p.m., Feb. 12.

Sweetheart Sunset Hike (Alley Pond Park): Take a romantic walk with your significant other and (leashed) dogs this weekend. This subset hike will be led by Jocelyn Perez, Herbalists Without Borders NYC Queens Chapter Coordinator, naturalist and conservationist. Learn about the beauty of nature and local floral. All participants will be entered into a sweetheart raffle where three lucky winners will get a Valentine’s-themed prize. Registration is required. Alley Pond Park; 224-65 76th Ave., Oakland Gardens. alleypond.org. $10 per person. 5 to 6:30 p.m., Feb. 13

Purple Park Comedy (QED Astoria): For those who couldn’t care less about the Super Bowl, come watch a hilarious comedy show on Valentine’s Day weekend! Produced by Meka Mo and Jilberto Soto, the show features headliners Amy Shaker and JJ Mattise as well as talented comics Dori Dimplez, Maggie Lalley, Derek Humphrey and Norah Yahya. Lineups are subject to change. QED Astoria; 27-16 23rd Ave. qedastoria.com. $18 per person. 7 to 8:30 p.m., Feb. 13.

To submit an event for QNS Weekender, email jbagcal@schnepsmedia.com.