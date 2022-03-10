Local artists and community paint water tiger mural at Flushing’s Skyview Center

In honor of The Year of the Tiger, The Shops at Skyview in Flushing hosted a live mural painting event with two local artists who invited the community to participate in illustrating a colorful “Water Tiger” that was unveiled to the public on March 4.

Artists Simi Mahtani and Teresa Wozniak were chosen to transform 600 square feet of panels that illustrate cultural references using bold colors and typography.

“In our mural panels, a tiger enjoys the best of Flushing, Queens,” Wozniak said. “The color inspiration around this artwork is based on the lucky colors for 2022: cerulean blue, fiery red and imperial yellow. With cultural nods to local landmarks, delicious food, popular sports and even commuting, this tiger has a roaring time showing his true stripes.”

Wozniak is a New York-based multidisciplinary designer and artist with 10 years of creative experience spanning branding, art direction, illustration, typography, advertising, industrial and site-specific design. Often cerebral and referential, her work explores unique perspectives through experimentation with color, light, material and context.

Simi Mahtani is a seasoned art director and designer with over 10 years of experience based in Brooklyn, New York. Her work focuses on art-forward experiential, branding and identity solutions and retail activations for brands.

“We decided to partner with Simi Mahtani and Teresa Wozniak because not only are they local to New York City, but also, their design aesthetics, typography and bold color choices are unique which will accentuate our community’s culture at The Shops at Skyview,” said Rishika Mahtani, director of shopping center marketing for ShopCore Properties, owners and managing entity of The Shops at Skyview.