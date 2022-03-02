Little Neck man dies 10 days after Douglaston car crash: NYPD

An elderly Little Neck man was killed 10 days after crashing his car into a tree in Douglaston last month.

Police from the 111th Precinct responded to a 911 call of a motor vehicle collision on the night of Thursday, Feb. 17, at the intersection of Douglaston Parkway and Rushmore Avenue. Upon arrival, they found 81-year-old William Chan of 255th Street unconscious and unresponsive with trauma to his body, police said.

EMS responded to the scene and transported Chan to North Shore University Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries 10 days later, according to the NYPD.

A preliminary investigation determined that Chan was driving a 2008 Acura TSX traveling northbound on Douglaston Parkway around 7:30 p.m. when he veered to his right onto the grass striking a tree with the front of his vehicle, according to authorities.