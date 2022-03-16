Quantcast
Two-alarm fire at Maspeth jewelry store injures three: FDNY

A two-alarm blaze broke out Wednesday morning at a jewelry store on Grand Avenue in Maspeth. (Photo by Lloyd Mitchell)

A two-alarm fire broke out in a Maspeth commercial strip near the northern edge of Mt. Olivet Cemetery Wednesday morning.

The blaze began at Lafyes Jewelry at 65-50 Grand Ave. near the intersection of 66th Street in a three-story building just after 10 a.m. on March 16, according to FDNY.

Twenty-five units and more than 100 firefighters and EMS personnel responded to the scene and brought the blaze under control just before 11:30 a.m., an FDNY spokesperson said.

Two civilians and one firefighter were injured and were transported by EMS to Elmhurst Hospital Center, officials said.

The FDNY Fire Marshals Office is investigating the cause of the fire.

