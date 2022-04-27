Rego Park prostitute sentenced to 30 years in prison for causing four overdose deaths across Queens

A Queens prostitute will spend three decades in prison for dealing drugs that caused multiple fatal overdoses across the borough, including a head chef at Cipriani Dolci in Grand Central Terminal.

Angelina Barini, 43, whose last known residence was in Rego Park, was sentenced in Brooklyn federal court to 30 years’ imprisonment after she pleaded guilty in August to two counts of distributing narcotics that caused the death of a person — one count of distributing fentanyl, methamphetamine and cocaine and one count of conspiring to distribute gamma-butyrolactone (GBL).

As detailed in court filings and statements at court proceedings, between July and August of 2019, Barini provided narcotics to her victims to incapacitate and rob them of their belongings while sometimes conducting business as a sex worker. On multiple occasions, those narcotics contained lethal doses of fentanyl.

On July 4, 2019, Barini met with a victim at an Astoria motel and gave him fentanyl-laced drugs. The victim was found dead later that day. On July 11, 2019, Barini met with another victim at a Woodside’s Crown Motor Inn and gave him fentanyl-laced drugs which caused his overdose death.

On Aug. 5, 2019, Barini met another victim in College Point and gave him fentanyl-laced drugs which caused his overdose death.

Additionally, on Aug. 19, 2019, Barini met Cipriani Dolci head chef Andrea Zamperoni inside an Elmhurst motel room and drugged him with GBL, which is commonly referred to as a “date rape” drug. The victim died shortly after entering the motel room and Barini made several attempts to dispose of the victim’s body without being detected.

On Aug. 21, 2019, the NYPD found the victim dead in the motel room. The victim’s body had been wrapped in bleach-stained sheets and placed inside a garbage bin.

“The defendant drugged and killed multiple people for a few quick dollars,” U.S. Attorney Breon Peace said. “She stole their personal belongings while they lay unconscious dying from the lethal drugs she gave them. The defendant’s substantial prison sentence is warranted by her shocking disregard for human life. Hopefully, today’s sentence will bring some solace to the victims’ families and serve as a warning to future perpetrators that there are significant consequences to these horrific crimes.”

Homeland Security Investigations special agent-in-charge Ricky Patel said Barini displayed a complete disregard for human life.

“This case is a painful reminder that there are people like Barini who prey on addicts, turning deadly fentanyl cocktails into quick profits,” Patel said. “Today’s sentencing holds one more dealer responsible for profiting off the addiction of others, several of whom have paid the ultimate price.”

Patel added that HSI remains committed to smashing networks that perpetuate opioid-related overdose deaths in New York and the rest of the country. After U.S. District Judge Brian Cogan sentenced Barini to 30 years in prison, NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell hailed the ruling.

“For the immense harm her illegal narcotics peddling caused several victims, Angela Barini today will be sent to prison,” Sewell said. “This sentence underscores the NYPD’s commitment, along with all of our law enforcement partners and the prosecutors in the U.S. Attorney’s office for the Eastern District of New York, to never stop working to protect lives and ensure justice.”