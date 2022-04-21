Springfield Gardens man dies two weeks after he was gunned down in his home

An elderly Springfield Gardens man who was gunned down in his home on Friday, April 1, died of his injuries on April 19, two weeks after the shooting, the NYPD announced on Thursday.

Police from the 105th Precinct in Queens Village responded to a 911 call of a man shot inside 146-28 Guy R. Brewer Blvd. near 146th Road and discovered 72-year-old Gladstone Barnett with gunshot wounds to the chest and right hand. EMS responded to the location and rushed Barnett to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center where he succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday.

A preliminary investigation determined that the victim was engaged in a verbal dispute with his daughter’s ex-boyfriend, police said.

There have been no arrests and the investigation by homicide detectives remains ongoing.