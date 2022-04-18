Teenage girl fondled while riding 7 train in Woodside last month: NYPD

A 16-year-old girl was fondled as she rode a Manhattan-bound 7 train in Woodside last month.

Police from the 108th Precinct in Long Island City and Transit District 20 are looking for the man who approached the teenager as the subway was pulling into the 52nd Street station above Roosevelt Avenue at around 8 a.m. on Thursday, March 24.

The suspect engaged the young lady in a conversation and then proceeded to touch her right breast, back and side without her consent, police said. The suspect eventually got off the 7 train at the 42nd Street-Times Square station.

The teenager was not injured, police said.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the suspects is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.