Cops looking for J train rider who roughed up a woman and snatched her necklace in Woodhaven

Police from the 102nd Precinct in Richmond Hill and Transit District 20 are looking for a suspect in connection to a robbery on board a J train in Woodhaven Monday morning.

A 31-year-old woman was riding a northbound J train around 11:05 a.m. when a man approached and shoved her in the neck. The assailant then pulled off her necklace from around her neck and bolted from the train at the 85th Street/Forest Parkway station and then out of the transit system, police said.

The necklace had the name “Rona” on it and the victim was not injured as a result of the incident, police said.

The NYPD released video surveillance of the suspect who has multiple tattoos along both arms and close-cropped hair.

He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, ripped blue jeans and white sneakers. The suspect had a black bag slung over his shoulder.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the suspects is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls and messages are kept confidential.