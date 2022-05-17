Quantcast
Glendale families put together potted plants to gift to moms for Mother’s Day

Families from all over District 30 put together potted plants to give as gifts for Mother’s Day. (Photo by Kevin Ryan)

Hundreds of families from the District 30 area attended an annual Mother’s Day event Thursday, May 12, at the “Uncle” Vito F. Maranzano Glendale Playground, where attendees could take home potted plants donated by Home Depot.

New York City Council member Robert Holden and Assembly Member Jenifer Rajkumar along with the Glendale Civic Association and Dorothy Stepnowska, owner of Garden Flower Shop, hosted the event together.

The “Plant the Seeds of Kindness” flower distribution allowed children to pot flowers as gifts for Mother’s Day. The soil, pots and plants were all donated by Home Depot. 

Rajkumar also distributed free COVID-19 home test kits, PPE, hand sanitizer and refreshments.

Glendale is home to one of the most beautiful sites in the entire city, Forest Park,” Rajkumar said. “Every child should not only experience their own token of this natural beauty but also learn the value of generously sharing it with others.”

