Homeless man fatally stabbed at Corona service station: NYPD

Posted on
Photo via Getty Images

A homeless man was stabbed to death in Corona just before midnight Thursday and homicide detectives are trying to determine why.

Police from the 110th Precinct in Elmhurst responded to a 911 call of an assault at the Mobil station at 105-45 Horace Harding Expy. and found Curtis Rippe, 58, with stab wounds to his torso, according to the NYPD.

EMS responded to the crime scene and rushed Rippe to New York-Presbyterian Queens where he was pronounced dead, police said.

A preliminary investigation revealed the victim was involved in a dispute with two men, who fled the crime scene on foot, just before police officers arrived.

No weapon was been recovered at the scene, but a 26-year-old man was taken into custody as a person of interest after police found him in the vicinity of the crime scene.

The investigation remains ongoing, an NYPD spokeswoman said.

