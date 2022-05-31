Elected leaders from across the borough endorse Karen Lin for Queens Civil Court judge

Voters are routinely unfamiliar with down-ballot candidates running for judgeships in Queens, but a number of state legislators are hoping to change that by aligning in support of one candidate in the upcoming Democratic primary on June 28.

Bayside resident Karen Lin, who is running for Queens Civil Court judge, has received endorsements from elected officials from across the borough in recent weeks.

“Karen has spent many years dedicating her life to public service, and she will continue to do so when serving on the bench,” state Senator Jessica Rams said. “She served as a former housing court judge, represented indigent families, fought for civil rights, and also worked in the state Senate. Like many of us, she and her family immigrated to the United States when she was a child and grew up in the neighborhoods of Queens. If elected, she will bring the perspective of being an immigrant to the bench.”

Assemblywoman Catalina Cruz, who was born in Colombia and came to Queens at the age of 9, leads the Task Force on New Americans.

“Karen’s candidacy is critical at a time like now,” Cruz said. “We have the opportunity to elect a judge who has the lived experience and knowledge of the law to be fair and just to those that enter her courtroom. Ensuring diversity on the bench is key to ensuring justice.”

Assemblywoman Alicia Hyndman threw her support behind Lin, saying she would make history as the first East-Asian American woman to be elected to the Queens Civil Court bench.

“We need diverse candidates to represent the diversity of Queens on the judiciary,” Hyndman said. “Far too many communities are not represented by those that can relate to us while having necessary to do the job. Representation by candidates from the diversity of our communities, who display excellence, humility and good character are of the highest priority. Karen’s experience and long list of qualifications demonstrate she has a deep respect for the law and is committed to upholding and applying it faithfully and fairly.”

Lin currently works in the Surrogate’s Court and is among four candidates running for two judicial seats on the Civil Court. The other candidates on the ballot are Thomas Medardo Oliva, Maria Temilda Gonzalez and Devian Daniels.

“Karen’s dedication to serving her community reflects in her impressive resume,” Assemblywoman Stacey Pheffer Amato said. “With over 25 years of court and legal experience, she has proven how valuable she is to the Queens community. Karen’s longtime work proves her firmness, responsibility and compassion in being a fair and just jurist.”

State Senator Toby Ann Stavisky and Assembly members Vivian Cook, Nily Rozic and Jenifer Rajkumar also endorsed Lin.

“I am amazed by these extraordinary women who, by their presence and purpose in the New York State Legislature, impact our daily lives,” Lin said. “Their collective talent, intellect and determination to get things done underscore why their representation matters.”

Congresswoman Nydia Velázquez, who will have an increasing voice in Queens, also threw her support behind Lin. Velázquez saw her district redrawn last month to include much of western Queens that had been represented by Congresswoman Carolyn Maloney for the past three decades.

“We need judges on the bench that can relate to the people over whom they preside. We need diversity on the bench as it is an essential component to a fair and impartial judiciary,” Velázquez said. “Bringing a range of experiences and perspectives allows judges to make better-informed decisions and increases public confidence in the rulings. I have the utmost confidence in Karen, in her character, her compassion, and in her long record of excellence and service to the community.”

Lin said she was honored to receive the congresswoman’s endorsement and that diversity in the courts must be a priority.

“Asian Americans are underrepresented in our borough. That is why I’m running,” Lin said. “A judiciary that reflects its community is the most legitimate and effective option. Our commitment is and always will be the same: ensuring equal justice under the law for all.”