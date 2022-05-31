Quantcast
News

Ridgewood-Glendale Memorial Day Parade brings large crowd to Myrtle Avenue

By
0
comments
Posted on
Ridgewood Memorial Day Parade
Veterans drive up Myrtle Avenue Monday, May 30 during Ridgewood Memorial Day Parade. (Photo by Adrian Childress)

Veterans paraded up Cypress and Myrtle Avenue Monday, May 30 as part of the Ridgewood/Glendale Memorial Day Celebration. 

On Monday, May 30, dozens of cars drove down the main avenues of Ridgewood where onlookers applauded the veterans for their service. The Allied Veterans Memorial Committee of Ridgewood and Glendale hosted the annual event. 

Veterans parade up Myrtle Avenue towards Glendale. (Photo by Adrian Childress)

Festivities kicked off at 11 a.m., marching up Myrtle Avenue towards Glendale where another short ceremony took place on the corner of Cooper and Myrtle Avenues. 

The 2022 parade marked the 84th year for this annual tradition. According to local historian Maryellen Borello, before the neiborhoods joined forces for the holiday parade, each held separate Memorial Day commemorations.

When the neighborhoods first started the parade, it included frequent stops at tributes to fallen soldiers but was eventually shortened to the celebration it is today

Families line the streets of Ridgewood to show appreciation for veterans. (Photo by Adrian Childress)

About the Author

Featured Jobs

Add your job

View all jobs…

Latest News

Dining & Nightlife

Entertainment

Police & Fire

Upcoming Events

Submit an Event

View All Events…

Related Articles

More from Around New York