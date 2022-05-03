St. John’s Episcopal Hospital is getting a new cancer care center in Far Rockaway

The Far Rockaway community has a disproportionately higher rate of cancer when compared to its surrounding neighborhoods on the eastern end of the Rockaway Peninsula.

New York Cancer & Blood Specialists (NYCBS), one of the leading oncology practices in the nation, has teamed up with Episcopal Health Services Inc. (EHS), the parent company of St. John’s Episcopal Hospital (SJEH), to build a new comprehensive cancer care facility over the next year.

The partnership will deliver a range of comprehensive services and increased access to world-class hematology-oncology care to patients looking for trusted care close to home. The center will offer a wide range of advanced treatments, imaging services and a multidisciplinary approach.

“Today, many Rockaway residents must travel far off the peninsula to receive cancer care,” EHS CEO Gerard M. Walsh said. “Traveling great distances is challenging for most cancer patients, especially if they lack transportation and are in a fragile state of health. Our community members deserve top-notch cancer care, and that’s exactly what we intend to provide.”

Prior to the cancer care center’s construction across the street from St. John’s Episcopal Hospital, NYCBS’ board-certified hematologist-oncologist Dr. Joshua Harris will serve as chief of the division, providing expert care and culturally sensitive services for patients with all types of cancer and blood disorders in the Five Towns area at 275 Rockaway Turnpike in Lawrence.

Dr. Harris is particularly interested in GI malignancies, and lung and breast cancer. He is driven by the relationship within the communities of his practice and reinforces a holistic approach to hematologic and oncologic patients.

Harris received his Doctor of Medicine at Ross University and was a medical student at St. John’s Episcopal Hospital.

“I am honored and privileged to return to the very place that inspired me to become an oncologist as a medical student,” Harris said. “I look forward to continuing our NYCBS mission of bringing state-of-the-art cancer care close to home for those in the Rockaways and surrounding communities.”

Dr. Harris was named Chief Fellow for the Department of Hematology and Oncology. To make an appointment with him, call 718-696-0632.

Now celebrating over 110 years of community care, the 257-bed St. John’s Episcopal Hospital provides comprehensive preventive, diagnostic, treatment and rehabilitative services, regardless of ability to pay.