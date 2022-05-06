Former St. John’s lacrosse captain sentenced for stabbing teammate at Fresh Meadows frat house in 2019: DA

A former captain of the St. John’s University lacrosse team was sentenced on Friday, May 6, to six years in prison for stabbing a former teammate in 2019, according to Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz.

The sentencing comes after Matthew Stockfeder, 24, of Melville, Long Island, was convicted by a jury of assault in the first degree and criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree in March in the stabbing of Justin Corpolongo, who was 23 at the time, at an off-campus frat house in Fresh Meadows.

According to trial testimony, Stockfeder and Corpolongo — both former lacrosse teammates at St. John’s University – argued during a dispute on the evening of Oct. 22, 2019.

Corpolongo was attempting to sleep in the home he shared with the defendant and other members of the lacrosse team. Corpolongo allegedly complained about noise from an ongoing party and told his teammates he had to work early the following day. Stockfeder agreed to leave but was allegedly angry about having to leave the residence. Stockfeder then pulled out a knife and stabbed Corpolongo, according to trial testimony.

According to court records, Stockfeder and Corpolongo argued back and forth over a group text message. After Stockfeder called Corpolongo a loser, Corpolongo went to confront him in person. When they were face-to-face, Stockfeder threatened to strike the Corpolongo, who responded by punching Stockfeder, knocking him to the ground. He stood up, pulled out a knife and proceeded to stab Corpolongo twice in the abdomen.

Corpolongo was rushed to an area hospital, where he underwent emergency surgery to repair a laceration to his small intestine, according to court records.

“An argument about a late-night party escalated to blows and then bloodshed when the defendant committed a senseless act of violence,” Katz said. “A jury of his peers found the defendant guilty. The court today has sentenced him to prison for his criminal behavior.”

Queens Supreme Court Justice Stephen Knopf on May 6 sentenced Stockfeder to six years, followed by five years’ post-release supervision.