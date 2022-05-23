Douglaston street co-named after Center for Women of New York founder Ann Jawin

The Center for Women of New York (CWNY) and Doug-Bay Manor Civic Association posthumously honored their founder, Ann Juliano Jawin, during a street co-naming ceremony on May 21.

“Ann Jawin Way” can be found at the intersection of 233rd Street and 39th Avenue in Douglaston.

Jawin, who died at the age of 97 on Dec. 31, 2019, founded the Center for the Women of New York in 1987 and the Doug-Bay Manor Civic Association in 1968. The proposal to co-name the street was brought up by Councilman Paul Vallone before being approved by the New York City Council on Dec. 15.

“[Ann Jawin] was relentless when it came to talking about the need of the center,” Senator John Liu said during the ceremony. “I am just so thankful that she was able to see the fruition of her efforts.”

The Center for Women of New York helps women overcome financial, violence, social, wellness and legal issues by raising awareness and advocating for full gender equality for women, while also understanding their needs and connecting them with CWNY services, nonprofit partner organizations and public resources to aid, uplift and address their challenges.

The organization also offers support groups for women in crisis and caregivers, workshops and classes on domestic violence, trafficking awareness, career advancement, financial literacy, sustainable gardening and English as a second language.

See a video from the co-naming of street coroner courtesy of the Center for the Women of New York.