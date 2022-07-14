Man beaten and robbed inside known illegal gambling house in Flushing: NYPD

Four men are being sought for allegedly beating and robbing a man inside a known gambling operation in the heart of Flushing late last month.

Detectives from the 109th Precinct in Flushing are working to identify the suspects who began to argue with the 36-year-old victim inside a residential building at 135-17 40th Road at around 2 p.m. on Wednesday, June 22.

The verbal dispute soon turned physical at which point the victim was hit with chairs and brooms, knocking him to the ground, police said. The assailants continued to punch and kick the victim when suddenly one of the attackers brandished a knife and demanded money.

The victim complied, handing over $5,000 in cash and his Rolex watch, which is valued at $30,000, according to authorities. The suspects took off running on foot heading westbound on 49th Avenue.

The victim sustained minor injuries to his face and body during the beatdown. EMS responded to the crime scene where they treated the injured man.

On July 14, the NYPD released a video and a series of surveillance photos of the suspects that were taken in the vicinity of the illegal gambling operation.

All four are described as Asian men with medium complexions.

One had a medium build and was wearing a black hooded jacket, black pants, dark-colored sneakers, a baseball cap and a black T-shirt with a red graphic across the chest, according to authorities. The second suspect had a thin build and short brown hair and he was wearing a black hooded jacket, dark-colored pants, sunglasses, black boots and a black T-shirt with a graphic across the chest.

The third suspect has a medium build and was last seen wearing a black hooded jacket, gray pants, gray sneakers and a black T-shirt with a graphic across the chest, police said. The fourth suspect is described as having an athletic build and close-cut short black hair. He was wearing dark-colored pants black sneakers and a black T-shirt with a graphic across the chest.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the suspects is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.