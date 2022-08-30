Cops looking for suspect who allegedly shoved senior down stairway in Kew Gardens

An elderly woman avoided serious injury when she was assaulted in a random attack during the morning rush at a Kew Gardens subway station last week.

Police from the 112th Precinct in Forest Hills and Transit District 20 are looking for a man who approached the 68-year-old victim just after 9:30 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 22, as she was exiting the Union Turnpike-Kew Gardens subway station and without exchanging any words, shoved her down the staircase, police said.

The assailant fled the station on foot in an unknown direction, and the victim refused medical attention at the scene.

The NYPD released surveillance photos of the suspect on Monday, Aug. 29. He had a light complexion and a scruffy goatee and was wearing a camouflage baseball cap backward, a gray T-shirt and black pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS.