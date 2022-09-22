Doha Bar & Lounge brings traditional Latin food, festive ambiance to Long Island City

The “World’s Borough” has some of the best restaurants and bars in Gotham Point, Long Island City. Unfortunately, many haven’t survived the pandemic, but the lucky ones, like Doha Bar & Lounge, are thriving.

Keep the fun vibes going and meet some of the coolest people in Queens at this popular Latin American restaurant and nightclub, located in the heart of Long Island City/Astoria at 3834 31st St.

Bring your friends and celebrate that special occasion or enjoy a refreshing cocktail after work. Doha is well-known for its festive ambiance, gastronomical treats, and Happy Hour drinks, as well as its friendly, energetic staff and talented DJs. And it’s open until the wee hours of the morning.

“We have a few popular drinks, including our signature ‘Doha Rita’ and smokey old fashioned, for a classic cocktail,” said owner Andrew Caceres. “But we also provide an array of fun and creative drinks. For example, our festive ‘fishbowls’ are also very popular, as well as our fresh pineapple cocktails that are filled with frozen drinks and come in different flavors.”

And the “Tiger King” and “Demon Time” are always a crowd favorite.

According to Caceres’ partner, Andria Jimenez, customers come in religiously for Doha’s wings, chips and guacamole, empanadas, and yuca fries, which are said to be some of the best in Queens. As for their dinner menu dishes, rumor has it their ceviche and crab cakes are a top crowd-pleaser. Another good choice: Marinated skirt steak dressed with their signature fire-roasted, red pepper chimichurri sauce.

“It will have you wanting to buy it by the gallon,” according to Jimenez, who also recommends their “refreshing and comforting” pan-seared and roasted chicken breast, accompanied by garlic-y sautéed spinach, buttery fondant potatoes, and lemon thyme sauce. Doha’s biggest seller is their homemade passion fruit and sweet chili glazed salmon.

Doha started as a nightclub a few years ago and quickly became a popular spot with locals. Unfortunately, due to the pandemic, the owners were forced to close their doors temporarily. They converted it to a restaurant and bar/lounge in the hopes of surviving these trying times, and it seems their business has been booming.

The newly redone patio enhances the vibe and adds an artsy yet tropical feel.

“We partnered up with Chef Ronald Santos, who brings a fun twist to what we were previously providing; he’s creative, expressive, and passionate,” said Caceres, noting that Santos graduated from the International Culinary Center (in NY), worked in high-end kitchens across the country, and for an array of celebrity clients. He has also made various TV appearances.

“We are really excited for what we have to offer the public,” Caceres added. “We like to go big on celebrating birthdays, bachelorette parties or any special occasion. We have something for everyone!”