‘It’s all about community’: 104th Precinct teams up with local organizations to host annual backpack giveaway

The NYPD’s 104th Precinct teamed up with local community organizations to hold its annual backpack giveaway on Tuesday, Aug. 30.

The precinct covers the areas of Glendale, Maspeth, Middle Village and Ridgewood and worked with other units from the NYPD, along with Maspeth Federal, Broadway Stages and the Ridgewood Kiwanis Club to host the event.

Each officer of the precinct donated a backpack to be given away for free, and there was food and entertainment for those in attendance. A spokesperson for the precinct said that officers were happy to take part in the community event again this year.

“Officers in the 104th thoroughly enjoyed the day. There was a great crowd at the police station for food, fun and games, and the children got to leave with a book bag full of school supplies to start the school year off right,” the spokesperson said. “It’s all about community.”