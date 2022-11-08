College Point EMT indicted for allegedly stealing from elderly Springfield Gardens patient: DA

A College Point EMT was indicted by a Queens grand jury for allegedly stealing a bank card from a patient and using it to purchase food and liquor, according to Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz.

Robert Marshall, 29, was arraigned Tuesday, Nov. 8, before Queens Supreme Court Justice Toni Cimino on a 12-count indictment charging him with grand larceny and other crimes after he allegedly made the purchases at a liquor store near FDNY EMS Station 49 in Astoria, where he was assigned before he was suspended.

According to the charges, on the morning of Aug. 8, Marshall, of 114th Street in College Point, entered the home of the victim Barbara Faison near Edgewood Avenue and 230th Avenue as he was working as an FDNY EMT. The victim required medical attention and was transported to an area hospital. When the victim checked her purse several days later, she realized that a red debit card was missing from her handbag.

According to the complaint, video surveillance footage from a liquor store on 20th Avenue, near FDNY EMS Station 49 in Astoria, shows Marshall on the evening of Aug. 8 purchasing two bottles of Moët champagne using a red debit card. The same red debit card was used to make purchases at a brick oven pizzeria, a Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant, a Key Food grocery store and a laundromat.

Marshall was arrested on Tuesday, Aug. 16, while off-duty in southeast Queens following an investigation by detectives from the 105th Precinct in Queens Village.

“This first responder allegedly used the medical crisis of a senior citizen as an opportunity to steal and indulge himself,” Katz said. “When those tasked with helping New Yorkers abuse their positions of trust and hurt New Yorkers, they will be held accountable.”

Marshall is scheduled to return to court Dec. 16. If convicted, he faces up to seven years in prison.