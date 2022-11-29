Video shows moment Flushing man was shot in a car he crashed minutes later before dying: NYPD

The NYPD released a new surveillance video that shows a fatal shooting that occurred in Flushing on the night of Sunday, Nov. 20.

The 25-year-old victim was sitting in the driver seat of a parked 2022 BMW M440i in front of 144-55 37th Ave. near Parsons Boulevard just before 10 p.m. when a white Mercedes Benz sedan with no front license plate and heavily tinted window stopped alongside the victim’s car, according to authorities.

An unknown individual exited the rear of the Mercedes and approached the driver’s side of the victim’s vehicle, where he pulled out a handgun and fired a shot into the car, striking the victim in his back, police said. The gunman jumped back into the Mercedes, which was driven by another unidentified suspect, and it sped off westbound on 37th Avenue.

The victim attempted to get away by driving the BMW westbound on 37th Avenue. At the intersection of Parsons Boulevard, the victim lost control of his vehicle and struck a curb, causing the car to roll over.

Police from the 109th Precinct in Flushing responded to a 911 call of a motor vehicle collision at the intersection and they found the driver, 25-year-old Tao Wu of 158th Street in Flushing, unconscious and unresponsive inside the vehicle.

EMS responded to the scene and rushed the victim to New York-Presbyterian Queens Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

In addition to the security camera footage, the NYPD released a surveillance image of the white Mercedes Benz. Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS.