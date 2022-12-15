Food Bank NYC, Rosedale-Laurelton American Legion Post team up to host Christmas event for asylum seekers

Food Bank For New York City, in partnership with the Rosedale-Laurelton American Legion Post 483, hosted a Christmas event on Dec. 10 for asylum seekers that included food, music, toys, gifts and clothes.

Food Bank NYC, a nonprofit social services organization and major hunger-relief organization working against hunger in the five boroughs, provided 150 bags for the occasion.

“The holidays are a joyous time in New York City. But for many asylum seekers who fled their countries to find better opportunities, including more freedom and safety, it can mean spending the holidays separated from their loved ones and without the basic resources they need to thrive,” said Dr. Camesha Grant, vice president of Community Impact and Investments at Food Bank NYC.

According to Grant, Food Bank NYC was proud to partner with the American Legion Post in Rosedale to support their new neighbors this holiday season with nutritious food and other everyday essentials.

“We look forward to continuing to help those resettling in the U.S. and anyone in need of extra support during the holidays and all year round,” Grant said.

Food Bank NYC’s community-based food pantries and soup kitchens serve in areas with a high number of asylum seekers and immigrants. To help ensure these communities have access to culturally relevant foods, people can donate to Food Bank NYC through its website. Every $1 donated provides five meals for New Yorkers in need. People can also sign up to advocate, organize and engage in community actions to fight against hunger and poverty for asylum seekers and all New Yorkers by visiting the website.

Food Bank NYC continues to look for additional ways to better assist vulnerable populations such as newly arrived migrants. The organization works very closely with member organizations to identify and meet ongoing and emergent needs.

While Food Bank NYC has not planned similar distributions in Queens, its neighbors in need can visit the website to find food pantries and soup kitchens in their communities.