Fare beater busted with loaded handgun during undercover sting in Rockaway Beach: NYPD

Police from the 100th Precinct in Rockaway Beach and Transit District 23 took a loaded firearm off the streets during an undercover operation on Thursday.

An NYPD spokesperson said the officers from the public safety team were in plainclothes conducting a routine fare enforcement operation on March 30 at the Beach 67th Street A train subway station when they observed a 25-year-old man as he jumped a turnstile.

The officers moved in and identified themselves and the perpetrator became combative, according to the NYPD spokesman. The officers did an inventory search and discovered the man was packing a loaded Smith & Wesson handgun. Police then took the man into custody.

A Simple Minor Fare Evasion at Beach 67 Street Train Station, lead to this loaded gun apprehension. Fantastic and excellent work by our #Rockaway partners Transit District 23 Public Safety Team. Gentlemen, Thank YOU!!! pic.twitter.com/csxfW6B9Gh — NYPD 100th Precinct (@NYPD100Pct) March 31, 2023

There were no injuries as a result of the incident, the spokesman said.