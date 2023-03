Fare beater busted with loaded handgun during undercover sting in Rockaway Beach: NYPD

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Police from the 100th Precinct in Rockaway Beach and Transit District 23 took a loaded firearm off the streets during an undercover operation on Thursday.

An NYPD spokesperson said the officers from the public safety team were in plainclothes conducting a routine fare enforcement operation on March 30 at the Beach 67th Street A train subway station when they observed a 25-year-old man as he jumped a turnstile.

The officers moved in and identified themselves and the perpetrator became combative, according to the NYPD spokesman. The officers did an inventory search and discovered the man was packing a loaded Smith & Wesson handgun. Police then took the man into custody.

A Simple Minor Fare Evasion at Beach 67 Street Train Station, lead to this loaded gun apprehension. Fantastic and excellent work by our #Rockaway partners Transit District 23 Public Safety Team. Gentlemen, Thank YOU!!! pic.twitter.com/csxfW6B9Gh — NYPD 100th Precinct (@NYPD100Pct) March 31, 2023

There were no injuries as a result of the incident, the spokesman said.