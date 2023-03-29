Queens Theatre presents three-day festival celebrating Latin music, dance and theater

This spring, Queens Theatre is presenting performances by various renowned Latin artists, headlined by the return of its annual three-day Latin Culture & Dance Fiesta from Friday, March 31, through Sunday, April 2.

The three-day festival features dynamic performances to celebrate Latin culture through song, dance, humor and music. Guests can enjoy performances by artists such as La Toquilla, Nélida Tirado, Horacio Laguna, and a family-friendly performance of TheaterWorksUSA’s ‘El Otro Oz,’ a salsa, merengue, and Mexican folk-infused musical inspired by “The Wizard of Oz.”

Here’s a lineup of the performances:

Friday, March 31, 8 p.m. Claire Shulman Theater

Tickets $30 or 4 for $100

The popular Ecuadorian singer La Toquilla, guitarist/producer Agni Durden, and “requinto invitado” Wilson Carpio performs an inventive fusion of modern and traditional Ecuadorian and Latin-American music. With a vibrant mix of loops and electronic elements such as guitars, blended with Pasillo, Yaravi, San Juanito, the ancient requinto, and other Latin American rhythms – La Toquilla brings her unique sound and captivating voice to Queens Theatre to delight in this innovative concert.

Saturday, April 1, 8 p.m. Queens Theatre’s Cabaret

Tickets $15

Don’t miss this original and intimate thought-provoking one-man performance by Horacio Laguna. Based on the storytelling tradition of troubadours, Laguna uses the classical guitar and combines music, theater, and poetry to tell his tales with humor and wonder.

Saturday April 1, 8 p.m. Claire Shulman Theater

Tickets $35-$40

A fusion of live music and dance, combining Salsa and Flamenco, ‘DIME QUIÉN SOY’ is a passionate reflection of cultural identity by Nélida Tirado, who serendipitously stumbled on flamenco through her mother’s desires to keep Nélida connected to the roots of her native Puerto Rican dance traditions of Bomba and Plena. This has taken her on a challenging and triumphant journey “dancing between cultures” with Bomba, Salsa, and Flamenco, in celebration of her authentic self where music and dance transcends and blurs lines of politics, race, and identity. Featuring original music by Gonzalo Grau.

Sunday, April 2, 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Claire Shulman Theater

Tickets $18 or 4 for $60 with code 4FOR60

Children ages 7-12 will enjoy clicking their heels together tres veces for an hour-long transformative journey with this salsa, merengue, and Mexican folk-infused musical inspired by The Wizard of Oz. As her 15th birthday approaches, Dora, a Latiné teenager, struggles with her family’s ideas about tradition and dreads her impending quinceañera! But, when Dora gets swept away to a strange new land, she learns how to celebrate her unique rhythm and embrace her cultural identity. The 3 p.m. performance will offer American Sign Language interpretation. Select seats on the left side of the theater for the best views of the interpreter.

Friday, April 28, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 29, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Sunday, April 30, 3 p.m.

Friday, May 5, 8 p.m.

Saturday, May 6, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Sunday, May 7, 3 p.m.

Claire Shulman Theater

Tickets $20 or 4 for $75 with code 4FOR75

Eight Tales of Pedro begins in 17th Century Mexico, as Pedro and his companion travel from a small port town into the fabled Veracuz, telling stories while following Pedro’s one true love. Meanwhile, in the present day, in a van full of Mexican immigrants, Peter crosses a border into an unfamiliar country, while his companions tell him stories to chase away his fears. The two storytellers risk everything, as their lives and plots intertwine.

Tickets for Eight Tales of Pedro can be purchased at: https://queenstheatre.org/event/eight-tales-of-pedro/.

Saturday, May 27, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, May 28, 3 p.m.

Claire Shulman Theater

Tickets $25 – $40

“Monarcas” is a collection of short stories that celebrates the contributions and sacrifices by Mexican immigrants to and for the USA. It is named after the most inspiring immigrant, the monarch butterfly, whose voyage across North America reminds us of a world without borders. Through folkloric dance, live music, and dance theater, this first version of “Monarcas” comprises two short stories. The first commemorates soldiers of the US armed forces who, in the mid 1900’s, served a country that both embraced and rejected them. The second short story celebrates the arduous dedication and hard work across generations of vineyard laborers who, led by their family matriarchs, become the owners of their vineyards and proud makers of California wine. Both stories, told entirely through dance and music, embrace immigrant dreams and their realization.

Tickets for Calpulli Mexican Dance Company presents: Monarcas can be purchased at:queenstheatre.org/event/monarcas.