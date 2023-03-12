Quantcast
Thief runs off with nearly $1,000 in armed robbery of Glendale gas station: NYPD

Thief robbery Glendale gas station
Police are searching for the thief who flashed a knife during the robbery of a gas station in Glendale on March 11. (Photos via NYPD)

Police are searching for the thief who flashed a knife and ran off with nearly $1,000 during an armed robbery of a gas station in Glendale on Saturday.

Officers from the 104th Precinct responded to a call regarding a robbery inside of the Shell gas station located at 64-40 Myrtle Ave. in Glendale at approximately 2:40 a.m. on March 11. Once inside, the officers were told that an unidentified suspect entered the the station, flashed a knife and demanded money. He then removed $970 from the register before fleeing on foot in an unknown direction, police said.

There are no reported injuries as a result of the incident, according to authorities.

There are no arrests and the investigation remains ongoing.

